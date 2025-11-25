Local

Ground stop issued at Atlanta airport due to severe weather

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — A ground stop has been issued at the world’s busiest airport on Tuesday morning due to severe weather moving through the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say the ground stop issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is due to thunderstorms.

The grounding has a 30-60% chance of extension, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials.

A cold front is pushing through the southeast sparking up two potential rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms for the metro Atlanta area through late Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main impacts from these storms, though stronger winds (58+ mph) are possible, as well as isolated large hail.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued in several north Georgia counties, including Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Coweta, Cobb, Fayette, Douglas, DeKalb, Cherokee, Clayton, Carroll, and others.

