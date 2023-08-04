Ground breaking ceremony held for new segment of the Atlanta Beltline

Ground has been broken on a new segment of the Atlanta Beltline.

Segment one of the Northeast Trail will be just under a mile, running through Piedmont Park from Monroe to Westminster Drive, connecting to the Northeast Trail segment 2.

“This is a big day for Atlanta and Atlantans,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “We’re moving closer to making this complete Beltline a reality.”

Dickens said this segment marks a milestone in the overall project.

Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs says the trail is a major piece in the project.

“We are very close to one day being able to ride a bicycle from Piedmont Park all the way to Washington Park on the West,” he said.

Construction is set to begin next week and last more than a year. Once completed, it will connect neighborhoods in Midtown, Virginia Highlands, and Morningside.



