Local

Ground breaking ceremony held for new segment of the Atlanta Beltline

Atlanta BeltLine NE trail City officials broke ground Friday on a new construction project that will pave the Atlanta BeltLine through Piedmont Park to where it meets Monroe Drive and 10th Street. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Ground has been broken on a new segment of the Atlanta Beltline.

Segment one of the Northeast Trail will be just under a mile, running through Piedmont Park from Monroe to Westminster Drive, connecting to the Northeast Trail segment 2.

“This is a big day for Atlanta and Atlantans,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “We’re moving closer to making this complete Beltline a reality.”

Dickens said this segment marks a milestone in the overall project.

Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs says the trail is a major piece in the project.

“We are very close to one day being able to ride a bicycle from Piedmont Park all the way to Washington Park on the West,” he said.

Construction is set to begin next week and last more than a year. Once completed, it will connect neighborhoods in Midtown, Virginia Highlands, and Morningside.


Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!