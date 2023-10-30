Local

Griffin 15-year-old shot to death, investigation underway

Griffin police department.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly weekend shooting.

Griffin police said on Saturday, officers received reports of a person shot on West College Street Extension.

When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.

Authorities confirmed he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!