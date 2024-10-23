Local

Green onions sold at Trader Joe’s stores across GA recalled over possible Salmonella contamination

Green onions sold at Trader Joe’s stores across GA recalled over possible Salmonella contamination Church Brothers Farms has recalled the vegetables that were sold in stores across Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. (PHOTOS: FDA)

ATLANTA — Some green onions sold at Trader Joe’s stores across the country and here in Georgia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Church Brothers Farms has recalled the vegetables that were sold in stores across Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The company said nearly 1,300 cases of the onions may have been contaminated.

So far, no one has been sickened over the recall.

Consumers with questions or concerns may contact Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-877-590-0428 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Consumer Email: consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com.

