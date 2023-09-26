Grass-cutting crews make grisly discovery under Georgia bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Crews mowing grass under a Georgia bridge made a grisly discovery when they found a body, according to WJBF.

The body was found Tuesday morning near the Calhoun Bridge in Richmond County after someone called to report a suspicious situation.

The body has only been described as that of a White man. It’s unclear how long the body has been under the bridge or if the person has been identified.

The Richmond County Criminal Investigation Division and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office both responded to the scene.

It’s unclear if investigators suspect foul play. The investigation is ongoing.