Grady nurse arrested in sexual assault of elderly patient

By WSB Radio News Staff
Grady assault lawsuit Family claims in a lawsuit that Eva Lay was sexually assaulted by a staff member at Grady Memorial Hospital while she was a patient there.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a former Grady Memorial Hospital nurse accused of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old patient last fall.

Investigators say 55-year-old Chapel Lee was recently taken into custody and has been denied bond. He is charged in connection with the alleged October assault of patient Eva Lay.

The victim’s family, who has also filed a lawsuit against the hospital, says they are relieved an arrest has been made. Attorney L. Chris Stewart told reporters, “She went to Grady Hospital, but instead of receiving care she was violated in the worst possible way.”

Another family attorney, Reginald Greene, said their focus is on justice, “Our goal is to find justice in this case. One of the most important things we feel right now is determination. Determination to get to the bottom of this situation and to get justice for Eva Lay.”

In a statement, Grady Memorial Hospital said it immediately reported the allegation to law enforcement and fully cooperated with the investigation. Hospital officials added that police initially found no physical evidence but confirmed the arrest has since been made, calling it “an active police matter.”

The family also issued a statement expressing gratitude to Atlanta police.

WSB’s Daphne Young contributed to this story

