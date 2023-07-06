Do you know him? Grady Hospital asking the public for help identifying patient

Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient currently in care at the hospital.

The patient is a black male admitted to the hospital on June 10 after being struck by a vehicle on I-20W in Atlanta. He was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The patient is 5′10″ and weighs 194 pounds. He has a tattoo on his upper left arm that says “Libra” and another on his upper right arm that is illegible due to abrasions.

The patient is unable to communicate.

Anyone with information about the patient’s identity is asked to contact the Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.