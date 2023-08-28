Governor orders activation of emergency operations center ahead of Idalia landfall

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security to activate the state’s emergency operations center as Tropical Storm Idalia gets closer to Georgia.

Idalia is now forecasted to become a major Category 3 hurricane as it moves toward the southeastern U.S. this week.

The center of the storm is expected to move into far southeast Georgia on Wednesday and will likely still be a Category 1 storm.

“Governor Kemp and GEMA/HS are closely monitoring the status and path of Tropical Storm Idalia and will provide updates when appropriate. In the interim, Georgians are encouraged to remain weather aware by keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on the storm system and to make any necessary preparations,” a news release from the governor’s office said.

Kemp said the state will be ready to respond with whatever comes our way.

“Rest assured, though the system will likely weaken before crossing our border, we’re not taking anything for granted. As the week progresses, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance,” Kemp said.