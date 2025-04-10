Local

Governor Kemp weighing a Senate run in 2026

By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — It’s hard to believe, but the 2026 Senate campaign is set to take shape in the coming weeks, and there’s one heavy hitter on the GOP side still mulling over a decision.

Governor Kemp is seen by many to be a leading contender for the Republican nomination against U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff who’s up for reelection next year.

Kemp says he needs a little more time to decide whether to throw his hat into the ring and lots of people are talking to him about it.

His decision could have a ripple effect on other high-profile races in Georgia.

If he doesn’t run, there are other state Republicans considering a bid including Insurance Commissioner John King.

