Governor Kemp to visit South Korea amid trade tensions

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is preparing to travel to South Korea this fall as part of an economic development mission, even as tensions rise between the U.S. and one of Georgia’s key trading partners.

The trip, which will also include meetings in Japan, was planned well before the Sept. 4 federal immigration raid at Hyundai’s massive battery manufacturing facility near Savannah. That raid led to the detention and deportation of hundreds of workers.

Kemp’s office emphasized that the visit is intended to strengthen business ties, not respond to the raid. “This visit further reinforces the strong economic ties between our state and Korea,” a spokesperson said.

This will be Kemp’s third trip to South Korea since taking office, highlighting the country’s importance as one of Georgia’s biggest investors and employers.

In addition to South Korea, Kemp will attend an economic development meeting with leaders from Japan during the same trip.