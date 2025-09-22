Local

Governor Kemp to visit South Korea amid trade tensions

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp is preparing to travel to South Korea this fall as part of an economic development mission, even as tensions rise between the U.S. and one of Georgia’s key trading partners.

The trip, which will also include meetings in Japan, was planned well before the Sept. 4 federal immigration raid at Hyundai’s massive battery manufacturing facility near Savannah. That raid led to the detention and deportation of hundreds of workers.

Kemp’s office emphasized that the visit is intended to strengthen business ties, not respond to the raid. “This visit further reinforces the strong economic ties between our state and Korea,” a spokesperson said.

This will be Kemp’s third trip to South Korea since taking office, highlighting the country’s importance as one of Georgia’s biggest investors and employers.

In addition to South Korea, Kemp will attend an economic development meeting with leaders from Japan during the same trip.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!