Governor Kemp signs new law that changes lawsuits in Georgia

ATLANTA — Big changes to Georgia’s lawsuit rules take effect today as Governor Brian Kemp signs a new law he’s pushed as a top priority.

The new law, aimed at reshaping how lawsuits are handled in Georgia, brings significant changes to liability rules for businesses, places new limits on jury awards for pain and suffering, and adjusts what evidence can be presented at trial.

“I don’t know the last time I saw a piece of legislation that was vetted and worked on as much as this one,” Kemp said during a news conference last month.

Supporters of the measure argue it brings long-overdue fairness and predictability to the legal system. Kemp, who framed the bill as essential to keeping Georgia competitive, stated, “If it wasn’t something that I thought needed to be done on behalf of our people to make our state better and to keep us the number one state for business... I wouldn’t have tackled such a tough issue.”

Critics, however, contend the legislation favors insurance companies and corporate interests at the expense of injured parties seeking justice.

The legislation takes effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story