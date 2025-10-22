Local

Governor Kemp preparing for South Korea visit focused on economic development mission

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp will travel to South Korea later this week as part of an international economic development mission focused on strengthening ties between Georgia and one of its key global partners.

Kemp’s office says the trip was planned before federal agents raided the Hyundai battery plant in South Georgia six weeks ago. During that operation, ICE agents detained 475 people, mostly South Korean nationals before releasing them a week later without charges.

The governor’s visit will include meetings with leaders of corporations that have facilities in Georgia, with a focus on reinforcing strategic partnerships.

The trip also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Georgia Trade Office in Seoul. This marks Kemp’s third visit to South Korea since taking office.

WSB’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story

