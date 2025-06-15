Governor Kemp condemns political violence after deadly Minnesota shootings

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is speaking out following a tragic shooting in Minnesota that left two state lawmakers dead and two others critically injured.

Governor Kemp called the violence “horrific and terrible for the entire country” and said there is “no place in America for political violence of any kind.” His comments come after Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed early Saturday morning at their home in Brooklyn Park.

A second couple, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, were also shot multiple times in what authorities believe was a targeted attack. Both survived and remain hospitalized.

Governor Kemp urged Georgians to keep the victims and their families in their prayers, as well as the law enforcement officers working to track down what he described as “the madman responsible for this tragedy.”

Kemp also pledged to ensure lawmakers across the country have the resources and support they need to safely carry out their duties.

Condolences have poured in from leaders nationwide, including President Donald Trump and Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, as the country grapples with yet another instance of politically motivated violence.

The investigation into the Minnesota shootings remains ongoing.