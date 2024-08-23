Gov. Kemp throws support to former Pres. Donald Trump despite being called an ‘average governor’

ATLANTA — Earlier this month, former President Donald Trump and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took to social media trading shots at one another.

Before the former president took the stage for an Atlanta campaign rally, he posted on Truth Social criticizing the governor and calling out his wife.

Kemp retorted back that he’s focused on helping Republicans win in November.

“You should do the same, Mr. President, and leave my family out of it,” the governor wrote.

When former Pres. Trump spoke at the rally, he called Kemp a “bad, disloyal guy” and an “average governor.”

Now, it seems the two have made peace.

Kemp appeared on “Hannity” on Thursday night, saying that Republicans need to get out the vote and win elections all the way from the top.

“We need to send Donald Trump back to the White House. We need to retake the Senate. We need to hold the House,” he said.

Moments later, the former president took to his Truth Social account to thank the governor for his support.

“Thank you to #BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country,” he said. “I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The two began showing contempt for one another publicly after the 2020 presidential election where Trump lost Georgia’s electoral votes, which he believes cost him the White House.

The former president is alleged to have called Kemp and Raffensperger and asked them to find 11,000 votes, which was the margin by which President Joe Biden won the popular vote in Georgia.

When Kemp and Raffensperger refused and certified the votes for Biden, the former president withdrew his support.

It’s this alleged phone call that led to Trump and more than a dozen others being criminally charged in Fulton County last year.



