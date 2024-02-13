Gov. Kemp signs bill to create City of Mulberry in Gwinnett County, now it’s up to voters

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has signed a bill that would create a brand new city in northern Gwinnett County. Now, it’s up to voters to determine if they want it.

The Georgia House of Representatives approved the City of Mulberry by a vote of 101-63 last week and sent the bill to the governor’s desk.

House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration (R-Auburn) is helping to lead the charge toward the creation of a new city called Mulberry that would border Braselton and parts of Auburn and Dacula.

A major selling point for the city would is that it would exist without adding new taxes.

“There would be no city property taxes as part of this proposal,” Efstration said.

The study estimates the city of Mulberry could generate $9.4 million in revenue annually.

Mulberry would instantly be the second biggest city in Gwinnett County and the most affluent based on median income.

It’s unclear when it will appear on the ballot for voters in that area.

If approved, it could be up and running by January.