Gov. Kemp reiterates support for Israel, responds to calls to reintroduce antisemitism bill

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp met with Israelis on Tuesday whose families are being held hostage by Hamas.

During the meeting, the governor reiterated Georgia’s commitment to Israel. He also said that lawmakers will not debate an antisemitism bill in the upcoming special session.

Kemp said he supports continued legislative efforts to hammer out an antisemitism bill, but he said the special session isn’t the place to do that because it will be busy enough trying to redraw district lines as ordered by a federal court judge.

It was handshakes and hugs as Kemp and Georgia’s First Lady Marty Kemp met with six Israelis at the State Capitol.

All six have family members still held hostage in Gaza by Hamas.

They’re part of a public information campaign by Israel to keep support strong in Georgia and across the nation.

“Just committing our strong support for Israel against the terrorist attacks, the war that Hamas brought to Israel, and we’ll continue to do that in the days ahead in the state of Georgia,” Kemp said.

On Monday, the Israelis met with members of the General Assembly who also reiterated their support for Israel.

At a news conference after their meeting, Democratic state Rep. Esther Panitch asked the governor to include in the upcoming special legislative session, her bill defining antisemitism in Georgia law.

Her bill passed the House but got bogged down in the Senate last session.

“I’m respectfully requesting Gov. Kemp bring up the antisemitism bill in our new, in the special session that he just called for Nov. 29, 2023,” Panitch said.

But Kemp declined to add it to the agenda saying lawmakers will have a difficult enough time redrawing congressional and legislative district lines as ordered by a federal judge in the time allotted.

“No, and I’ve already said that. I mean, if I did that, we’d be hearing from every legislator down here has an issue that’s important to them that they would want to bring up during the special session,” Kemp said.

Kemp also revealed a few details about how he worked with private partners, like Delta, along with officials in Israel to ensure the safe return of two lawmakers who were in that country when the war broke out.