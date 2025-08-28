Gov. Kemp orders state flag at half-staff in honor of Minnesota shooting victims

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered the Georgia state flag to be flown at half-staff to honor the two young students killed and the others injured in a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

Police said 14 of the injured were children, ages 6 to 15, and they are all expected to survive. The three adults who were injured are parishioners in their 80s, officials said.

Gov. Kemp asked for continued prayers for the victims and their families during this difficult time.

He released the following executive order on his social media page:

“To honor the two young students killed and the seventeen people injured in yesterday’s horrific attack on the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis, I am ordering the state flag be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 31. Marty, the girls, and I ask that you continue to pray for these victims and their families in the days and weeks ahead.”

The flags will be flown at half-staff across Georgia until sunset on Aug. 31, Gov. Kemp said.

To honor the two young students killed and the seventeen people injured in yesterday’s horrific attack on the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis, I am ordering the state flag be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 31. Marty, the girls, and I ask that you continue to… pic.twitter.com/DiSxl3LClW — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 28, 2025

The White House also said in a social media post that Trump ordered flags at half-staff for all government buildings until sunset on Sunday “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”