Gov. Kemp makes surprise visit to Milwaukee for GOP debate, calls Trump ‘a loser’

MILWAUKEE – Although he’s not running for president in 2024, Gov. Brian Kemp was in Milwaukee for the first Republican debate, according to the AJC.

Kemp appeared during a segment of the Ruthless podcast outside Fiserv Forum, and continued his verbal attacks against the former President.

“I think the Trump campaign is making a big mistake by not being here. They are my loser tonight,” Kemp said. He compared Trump’s dominant lead to an unnamed Super Bowl featuring the Atlanta Falcons.

“You remember what happened right? You get complacent, you get into prevent defense,” he said of the cautious football strategy. “You try to start spinning all this stuff instead of answering the tough questions like everybody else behind us is going to do tonight.”

The governor is no fan of Trump, who blamed the governor for his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden in Georgia, and then unsuccessfully tried to oust him from office.

“If you’re as good as you say you are, get your ass on there, answer the questions, fight it out. Let’s get it done,” said Kemp.

“That’s just my opinion. I’m not saying that just because I’ve battled with President Trump. Look, he’s been mad at me, I haven’t been mad at him,” Kemp added. “But that’s just the way I think. You get in that prevent defense and all of a sudden, the score tightens.”

Kemp will be a highly sought-after endorsement among the candidates in Milwaukee Wednesday night. He met privately last weekend with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and ex-Vice President Mike Pence in Atlanta.

©2023 Cox Media Group