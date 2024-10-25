Local

Gov. Kemp, First Lady to host Get Out the Vote events throughout Atlanta metro

Gov. Brian Kemp Gov. Brian Kemp has requested that President Joe Biden expand the federal disaster declaration to include more counties as the state grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

ATLANTA — Less than two weeks before the November general election and Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are set to host three Get Out the Vote events on Friday and Saturday.

The first stop on their set of planned GOTV visits was in Atlanta with a breakfast event at Cross Creek Cafe at 10 a.m.

In the early afternoon, the Kemps will head north to Suwanee in Gwinnett County for a 12:15 p.m. lunch at StillFire Brewing.

On Saturday, the governor and First Lady will be in Forsyth County for a voting initiative at Cumming City Center starting at 3 p.m.

At each event, local lawmakers and election candidates will join the Kemps, including Rep. Deborah Silcox, Rep. Scott Hilton, Rep Matt Reeves, Sandy Donatucci and Evia Davila, to encourage voters to hit the polls.

