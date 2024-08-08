Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency through next week for all of Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the State of Emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia until Aug. 15.

The decision follows the impact of Tropical Storm Debby, which has caused significant rainfall and flooding across multiple states.

Although Savannah avoided the catastrophic flooding initially feared, the area still experienced substantial rainfall.

According to Severe Weather Team 2, the storm dumped nearly a foot of rain on Monday and Tuesday in Southeast Georgia.

Debby, a slow-moving system, lingered over Georgia and the Carolinas this week after making landfall in Florida on Monday as a minimal Category 1 hurricane.

The storm flooded low-lying communities and left thousands without power, not just in the Southeast but as far away as Ohio and New York City.

At least seven people have died due to the storm, with fatalities resulting from falling trees and flooded roadways.

The extended State of Emergency allows state agencies to respond swiftly to citizens’ needs, reassign personnel, and deploy vehicles and equipment to address the situation.

Debby made landfall for a second time early Thursday near Bulls Bay, South Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to continue moving inland, spreading heavy rain and potential flooding through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the weekend.

As the storm impacts North and South Carolina, it’s also predicted to cause heavy rainfall and flooding across portions of the mid-Atlantic states and the Northeast through Saturday morning.