Gov. Brian Kemp says Biden, Trump need ‘to stay focused’ during presidential debate

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set to square off against one another in the first presidential debate of the political season on Thursday night.

“The whole world is watching, so it’s gonna be a really big night and it’s special that it’s here in the great state of Georgia,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

The governor broke down what he’s expecting to see out of both candidates.

“Well, who knows what to expect with these two,” he said. “What I hope we see is Donald Trump making the case to the American people and the people in our state that we can’t afford four more years of Joe Biden.”

He says that he thinks former Pres. Trump has a unique opportunity not as the incumbent to bring Pres. Biden’s record into question during the debate.

“Now, I’m sure Joe Biden is gonna try to distract Donald Trump and talk about the past and court cases and things,” Kemp said.

He says that both men will need to stay focused on what matters to the American people.

Earlier this week, Kemp announced that he did not vote during the Republican primary. He said that he went to his polling place, but did not cast a vote.

“I didn’t vote against [former Pres. Trump] either. I just didn’t vote for anybody,” he told Elliot.