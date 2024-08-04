Gov. Brian Kemp declares State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday.

Debby is forecasted to travel into the eastern Gulf of Mexico and become Tropical Storm Debby.

The storm is forecast to make landfall early Monday morning along areas of the Florida Gulf Coast and portions of the panhandle.

Debby is then projected to move northwest and impact areas in south-central Georgia and southeast coastal Georgia, producing heavy rain, storm surge and flooding.

The State of Emergency frees up emergency funds for areas that could be impacted and mobilizes agencies to help with clean-up.



