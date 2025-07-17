‘Good Trouble Lives On’: Nationwide day of action honors legacy of John Lewis

ATLANTA — Demonstrators in Atlanta and across the country are taking to the streets today as part of a national day of action dubbed “Good Trouble Lives On”, honoring the legacy of the late Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis on the fifth anniversary of his death.

More than 1,600 events are planned nationwide, with numerous gatherings happening throughout metro Atlanta. One of the cornerstone events is organized by Helen Butler of the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, featuring a march that begins at the John Lewis mural in downtown Atlanta and ends at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once served as pastor.

“That march will culminate right at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church where Dr. King served so long,” Butler said. “We’re going to really be engaged in making sure that we educate our community… Our theme for this year is mobilizing block by block.”

Other local demonstrations are being held at the King Center, Downtown Decatur, Marietta, and Kennesaw, as Georgians and people across the nation reflect on Lewis’s lifelong fight for justice, voting rights, and civil equality.

Lewis, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, famously urged Americans to get into “good trouble, necessary trouble” in the pursuit of justice a message that continues to resonate through today’s marches and rallies.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story