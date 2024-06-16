Local

Good Samaritan comes to the rescue after seeing car flip on I-285

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Crash on I-285EB near Cascade Road (WSB-TV)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A woman said she didn’t think twice before leaping into action when she saw a car crash on I-285.

Kalyn Breeding said that she was driving down I-285 eastbound just before Cascade Road on Saturday afternoon when she saw a car cut in front of another driver.

That woman tried to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit, but in the process, her car flipped over several times before landing in the woods on the side of the interstate.

“I immediately got out of the car to make sure she was ok,” Reeding said.

The gray minivan suffered major damage all over, including a crushed windshield.

Luckily, the woman inside walked away with nothing more than a few scratches, Reeding said.

“I just knew that when I got out of the car, I just thought that it was the worst-case scenario, but I thank God that it wasn’t,” she said.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!