CUMMING, GA — The Golden Corral in Cumming was damaged by a morning fire on Thursday that appears to have been started by some repair work being done on the roof.

Staff members were inside preparing for the lunch opening when the fire started.

The sprinkler systems activated and helped contain the fire until emergency crews arrived. Everyone evacuated safely.

There were no injuries to staff, roof workers, or fire crews. The business will likely be closed for a period of time for repairs.