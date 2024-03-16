‘God called my son home:’ Family remembers man shot to death in Cobb County neighborhood

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are continuing the investigation into a deadly shooting in Kennesaw.

Kennesaw police said early Friday, 21-year-old Sanifu Henry died after being shot on McGuire Drive.

Mary Mathis, Henry’s mother, wrote in an online fundraiser that his family is still processing his sudden death.

“Unfortunately God called my son home,” she wrote. “He was protective and caring of everyone who came into his life.”

According to the investigation, Henry was killed during a robbery attempt.

Zier Green and Re’Shard Lee were later arrested they told police they drove to the neighborhood to sell drugs. Police said they found marijuana and non-controlled substances that resembled oregano and spinach leaves on the suspects.

Investigators are still working to determine who fired the shot that killed Henry.

Green and Lee, who are both under the age of 20, are now facing murder charges.