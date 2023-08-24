Giuliani defiant after booking at Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — It was another busy day at the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and the Fulton County Jail Wednesday as several more people turned themselves.

The biggest name was former New York City mayor and former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

As soon as he left the jail, he walked across Rice Street where his people and the media had gathered.

What happened next was chaotic, loud, and in Giuliani’s case, defiant.

Giuliani is accused of racketeering and attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“This indictment is a travesty. It’s an attack on not just me, not just President Trump, not just the people in this indictment, some of whom I don’t even know, it’s an attack on the American people,” Giuliani said.

But Giuliani did not address the actual charges against him including how he made false statements in front of Georgia lawmakers at a December 2020 subcommittee hearing.

During the hearing he, and former President Donald Trump’s other lawyers, declared, without evidence, there were 138,000 illegal votes cast, and they used those false statements to try and convince the lawmakers they had the right to throw out the popular vote and pick the president themselves.

Multiple investigations proved there was no voter fraud in Georgia.

Instead, Giuliani went on the attack against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American constitution ever when this case is dismissed,” Giuliani said.

Two of Trump’s other former attorneys, Ray Smith and Sidney Powell, also surrendered to the jail Wednesday.

This is a prelude to Thursday when former President Trump is expected to be booked.

