Girlfriend of one of 3 missing Georgia boaters announces she’s pregnant with couple’s first child

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The girlfriend of one of three Georgia boaters who vanished while on a fishing trip has announced on social media that she’s pregnant with their first child.

Caleb Wilkinson, Dalton Conway and Tyler Barlow were reported missing of the coast of Brunswick on Oct. 21 after the owner of the boat they were in failed to return on time.

The men went fishing on Oct. 14. The search for the men was called off on Oct. 26. The families have since brought in private search crews.

Stevie Conway, who is Wilkinson’s girlfriend and Conway’s sister, announced on social media that she is four months pregnant.

“Life is just getting good and it won’t stop here! We love you so much Caleb Wilkinson!,” she wrote. “You boys stay strong and keep your faith! We know that you all know how hard we’re trying to get y’all home. All 3 families are fighting warriors and WONT STOP!”

This was Wilkinson’s first fishing trip, according to Savannah Now. He was hoping to bring home extra income because the couple is expecting.

The Cajun Navy, a non-profit that organizes search and rescue teams during natural disasters, has now joined the search.

The families have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the search.