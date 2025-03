GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in northwest Georgia have identified remains of a man whose remains were discovered in the woods nearly 40 years ago.

Gilmer County investigators used advanced DNA testing to identify David Clary, a North Carolina man whose remains were found in the woods south of Ellijay in 1986.

Investigators say he frequently visited metro Atlanta and his last known location was in Gwinnett County.

The GBI is searching for Clary’s killer.