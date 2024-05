‘Get away from me’: Gwinnett woman fires gun after best friend won’t leave her alone

A call about a person being shot ultimately led authorities to arrest a Gwinnett County woman this week.

On Monday, just after 11:30 p.m., Duluth authorities were called to Crest Village Drive regarding a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they met with the caller who told dispatchers her best friend, Lizbeth Bolteada-Rebollar, had been shot.

Duluth officers learned that Bolteada-Rebollar was not shot, but armed. Authorities said they noticed a semi-automatic handgun in the center console.

Police said Bolteada-Rebollar then opened the car door and said she was armed, but that “she was not gonna shoot.”

According to authorities, Bolteada-Rebollar told police that she just wanted her friend “away from her car and away from her house.” Duluth officers learned the suspect and the caller got into a physical fight while they were hanging out and drinking.

Bolteada-Rebollar allegedly got into her car to get away, but the caller would not go away. The suspect told police she then shot off her gun to get away.

At first, the suspect told officers she shot the gun into the air. Later, she said they were “tussling” in the grass before she discharged the gun.

Bolteada-Rebollar was arrested and charged with reckless conduct and discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

“This incident highlights the serious consequences of handling firearms while intoxicated. Stay safe and make responsible choices,” the department said.

