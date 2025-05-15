Local

Georgia’s unemployment rate holds steady for nearly a year

By Sabrina Cupit
FILE - Jobs (Getty Images/Witthaya Prasongsin)
By Sabrina Cupit

ATLANTA, GA — The state labor department says Georgia’s April unemployment rate is 3.6%. That’s six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate. The accommodation and food services sector saw the most job growth last month. The biggest job losses came in information services.

As for the rest of the nation, there are no major changes in the number of Americans filing first-time requests for unemployment benefits.

The labor department says it received 229,000 initial claims in the week ending may 10th. Most analysts had expected today’s number to come in at right around 226,000 as compared to the previous week’s 228,000.

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!