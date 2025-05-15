Georgia’s unemployment rate holds steady for nearly a year

ATLANTA, GA — The state labor department says Georgia’s April unemployment rate is 3.6%. That’s six-tenths lower than the national unemployment rate. The accommodation and food services sector saw the most job growth last month. The biggest job losses came in information services.

As for the rest of the nation, there are no major changes in the number of Americans filing first-time requests for unemployment benefits.

The labor department says it received 229,000 initial claims in the week ending may 10th. Most analysts had expected today’s number to come in at right around 226,000 as compared to the previous week’s 228,000.