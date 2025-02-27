Local

Georgia’s supreme court hires new top judge

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia’s supreme court hires new top judge (Zolnierek/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ATLANTA, GA — Georgia’s supreme court has a new top judge as of Thursday afternoon.

The court unanimously selects Presiding Judge Nels Peterson to become chief justice on the first of April.

He succeeds Chief Justice Michael Boggs, who announced earlier this week he plans to step down at the end of March. 

Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren is the unanimous choice to become the next presiding judge. 

Chief justices lead the state’s judicial branch and are selected for a single four-year term.

Governor Kemp will appoint a new justice to replace Boggs on the court.

