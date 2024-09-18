Georgia’s House Speaker to address school violence in next General Assembly session

ATLANTA — Georgia’s House Speaker is outlining plans to fight school violence in the upcoming legislative session, with a clear focus on gun safety storage.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke with both Republicans and Democrats at the State Capitol about their proposed changes. The move comes after the deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

Despite differing opinions, there is mutual agreement on the need for gun safety storage legislation. House Speaker Jon Burns said he plans to push this measure hard.

Since the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, multiple students have been arrested in Georgia after threatening other school shootings across Georgia.

Gwinnett County says 16 people have been arrested for making threats in their county alone. A 12-year-old boy was arrested for posting pictures of firearms with the names of various Clarke County Schools. Investigators say he did not have any weapons. There were other hoaxes in DeKalb County, Roswell, Rome, Oconee County, Newton County, Monroe County, Monroe County, Jackson County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Gordon County and Gainesville.

Key points include evaluating new security systems and technology to detect weapons before they enter schools, expanding mental health services for students, providing tax incentives for safe gun storage devices, increasing penalties for those making terroristic threats, and implementing laws to hold parents accountable for their children’s criminal actions.