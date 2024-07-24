Georgia’s former Republican Lt. Gov. is endorsing Kamala Harris for President

ATLANTA — Anyone who has followed the political career of former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, will not find it surprising that he is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Duncan, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “I’m committed to beating Donald Trump.”

“The only vehicle left for me to do that with is the Democratic Party. If that requires me to vote for, speak for, or endorse Kamala Harris then count me in,” Duncan said.

In May, Duncan also endorsed Biden.

“If Donald Trump wins the hearts and minds of the majority of the 10% in the middle and Kamala Harris doesn’t, then he’s going to be the next president,” Duncan said. “And then we’ve got real issues on our hands as Republicans,” Duncan said during the Politically Georgia podcast from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The latest polls taken across Georgia show Trump and Harris essentially tied in the race for the Peach State.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, a long-time political veteran, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he believes turnout will be key for Harris to win.

“Turn out the base, reach out to independents and carry those five or six states that will ultimately determine the outcome of the election. You turn out the base, as you and I know that. At the end of the day, independents and moderates on both sides will ultimately determine the tone of the race,” Thurmond said.

Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon also emphasized the importance of mobilizing voters.

“The grassroots and ground game is crucial in an election that will be a competitive and close election. The party that has more energized voters that get out and get out early is going to win Georgia,” McKoon said. “I feel very good about where things are in late July.”