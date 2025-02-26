Georgia’s Chief Justice announces he is resigning

ATLANTA — Georgia’s Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs announced on Tuesday that he is resigning from the Supreme Court of Georgia, effective March 31.

Boggs spent 25 years in the elected office. He served as a state representative before serving to several judicial positions.

He joined the Georgia high court in 2016.

“Throughout my service, I have endeavored to be a good steward of the public’s trust,” Chief Justice Boggs wrote in his resignation letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. “During my 21 years as a judge, I have found it especially rewarding to contribute to efforts that improve our state’s judicial system for the citizens who rely on it to deliver justice for all.”

Boggs also said, “after much prayer and reflection, I have decided that the time has come for me to begin the next chapter of my life.”

Boggs said he has plans to return to private practice in South Georgia.

Gov. Kemp is expected to appoint a new Justice to fill his seat.