Georgia’s Bachelorette Charity Lawson gets engaged, joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Georgia’s own Bachelorette has gotten her ring and is now going after the mirrorball.

Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., wrapped up the 20th season of “The Bachelorette” during Monday night’s Bachelorette finale.

Lawson ended her journey for love by getting engaged to Dotun Olubeko, a 30-year-old integrated medicine specialist from Fresno, California.

During the “After the Final Rose” episode on Monday, Olubeko got to tell Lawson that even though she’s done handing out roses, it’s time to grab her dancing shoes and head to the ballroom.

“We’ve talked about how amazing an opportunity this would be and I’m so happy that I get to be the one to tell you, you’re gonna be on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” Olubeko told his fiancé.

Lawson is joining the cast of the 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars,” which is set to air on Channel 2 later this year.

She joins nine other previous leads from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Of the four previous Bachelorettes to compete on the show, season one’s Trista Sutter, season 11′s Kaitlyn Bristowe, season 15′s Hannah Brown and season 19′s Gabby Windey, three have made the finals and two have taken home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The only other competitor on the upcoming “Dancing with the Stars” season is “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

