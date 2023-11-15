Georgians join massive rally in Washington to support Israel

WASHINGTON — As he strode through the National Mall, Michael Cohn wore an olive-green shirt honoring the Israeli army and a bright blue hat declaring Atlanta’s love for Israel.

The east Cobb County businessman dropped everything to attend the March for Israel, a show of support to demonstrate unity with the Jewish state, condemn antisemitic attacks and demand the release of more than 200 hostages taken after Hamas militants stormed Israel on Oct. 7.

“It’s the most important thing I can do. There’s no place else I’d rather be than here today,” Cohn told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Seeing the hate spread as fast as it has around the country and across campuses, I knew I needed to be here to stand with other Jews.”

Cohn was among a sea of people who stretched from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument to hear from political leaders, community advocates and the families of hostages captive in the Gaza Strip. Organizers called it the largest pro-Israel gathering in U.S. history.

The event came at a fraught time for U.S. leaders facing backlash for unequivocal support for Israel and growing calls for a cease-fire or a de-escalation of violence amid retaliatory strikes that have killed more than 11,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry .

The escalating war has divided younger, more liberal voters who are increasingly less likely to reflexively support Israel, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released last week that showed steep divisions over the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

But the Israel-Hamas war has also hardened a bipartisan coalition between Republicans and more mainstream Democrats who have found common cause in backing Israel’s vow to dismantle Hamas after terrorists killed 1,200 Israelis.

That alliance was on display last week when 22 Democrats joined nearly all Republicans to formally rebuke Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is the lone Palestinian American in Congress, for repeating a rallying cry many see as calling for the elimination of Israel. The censure resolution was sponsored by Republican U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick of Suwanee.

And senior Democrats joined with Republicans to voice their support for Israel’s military campaign, which they’ve framed as crucial to eradicating the Hamas militant group that governs Gaza.

“We are here, united, Democrat and Republican, House and Senate, to say we stand with Israel,” said U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was joined by bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate.

Among the speakers was Deborah Lipstadt, an Emory University professor whose role as the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism has taken on more significance.

Attacks and harassment targeting Jews has soared by nearly 400% since the Hamas attack against Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism. Muslim groups have also reported experiencing increases in violent incidents.

“Antisemitism is wrong. It’s hateful. It’s an immediate threat to Jews everywhere,” Lipstadt said, adding that’s it’s a “direct danger to our democracy.”

Stephanie Weiss of Sandy Springs, part of a contingent of about 1,000 Jews from Atlanta, said she felt a sense of safety and security at the rally that she has sought since the attacks.

“For me, I needed to be among like-minded people so I didn’t feel alone,” she said. “It can be very isolating, and this provided a safe bubble to be together. We feel so vulnerable right now, and it was amazing to hear so much support.”

©2023 Cox Media Group