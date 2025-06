ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgians are casting their votes in the primary races for two seats on the public service commission on Tuesday.

According to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, things are running smoothly.

“Right now, the turnout is just about 2%,” Raffensperger said. “This morning, we had only two precincts statewide that had opened late.”

A polling location in East Cobb County is set to remain open an additional 15 minutes. Polls are set to close at 7 p.m.