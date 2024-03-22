Georgians behind national average for colon screenings

The American Cancer Society warns that too many Georgians are not getting screened for colon cancer.

The group’s Dr. Bruce Waldholtz says only 64% in Georgia are getting screened. He says that compares to the national average of 80%.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 4,900 people in Georgia will be diagnosed with colon cancer this year and more than 1,600 will die from it.

For people at average risk for colorectal cancer, the American Cancer Society recommends starting regular screening at age 45.