Georgia woman who was shot after asking neighbor to turn down music seeks justice

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was seriously injured in a Gwinnett County shooting two years ago has called for the state’s top prosecutor to review her case.

Jalyne Evans-Jones was shot in her abdomen and hand after knocking on her neighbors door at the Verdana Chase Apartments and asking him to turn down his music.

All charges were dropped against the man who shot Jones as the Gwinnett County District ruled he acted in self-defense.

Jones and other state leaders took umbrage with the ruling and have called on Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chriss Carr to reopen the case.

“District attorney’s are supposed to protect the people,” Gwinnett County NAACP President Edward Paul said. “Not belittle them, not ignore them, and certainly not silence them.”

Jones says she has been left with mental and physical pain from the shooting. She is unable to button her pants, tie her shoes, or fasten her bra as she lost most of the use of her right hand.