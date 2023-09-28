Georgia woman receives fake arrest warrant via email – here are steps she took to warn others

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are warning residents of a new internet scam regarding fake arrest warrants.

Glynn County Sheriff officials said a woman was emailed a copy of a “warrant” for her arrest on Wednesday.

She then reported it to the authorities.

“I received a phone call around noon today about an ‘urgent matter with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.’ The call was transferred to a ‘Lt. Sterling,’ who had a bad phone connection, necessitating four separate calls,” she said in the report. “I was told there were two active warrants out for my arrest because I was recorded as ‘absent’ on a federal grand jury selection date.”

The “warrant” claimed that the woman was charged with failure to appear and contempt of court, both misdemeanor offenses.

According to the report, the woman told the caller that she never received a summons or any document indicating she would appear.

The caller told the woman that no matter what, she would be arrested as soon as she stepped on government property and that the only way she could get rid of the charges was to prepay $5,000 to Jay Pay Services, LLC. because the sheriff’s office no longer handled payments on site.

Authorities said the caller insinuated that the woman could still be arrested regardless of payment.

The woman then called the sheriff’s office to report the scam. Authorities have not said if the caller has been identified in this case.

Anyone with information regarding a scam or to report a scam is asked to report the activity to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes www.ic3.gov site.

