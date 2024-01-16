Georgia woman killed in crash when 13-year-old driver runs stop sign, GSP says

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman died Sunday when a 13-year-old child crashed into her vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol says troopers responded to reports of a crash on Jan. 14 at about 4:16 p.m. on Old Georgia Highway 3 at Collins Road in Mitchell County.

According to GSP, a 2014 Hyundai traveling north on Old Georgia Highway 3 and being driven by a 13-year-old child from Pelham failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2023 Hyundai that was traveling west on Collins Road.

The driver of the 2023 Hyundai was identified as Wanda Atkins.

Atkins died from her injuries.

Aside from the teen, GSP says three other people were injured in the crash.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating and will release more information once their investigation is complete.

GSP did not provide additional information about the other victims or what possible charges the teen driver may face.

©2024 Cox Media Group