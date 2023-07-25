Local

Georgia woman drowns after getting caught in rip current at Panama City Beach

Woman drowns at Panama City Beach (Jamie Connard)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Georgia woman drowned after getting caught in a rip current at Panama City Beach Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Rick Seltzer Park after conditions in the water “worsened quickly.”

Deputies only identified her as being a 48-year-old Georgia woman who was visiting the beach with her family, according to Savannah Now.

After the woman’s death and several other water rescues, the county raised double red flags and closed all the beaches in the county to swimmers. Anyone who enters the water faces a $500 fine.

Several Georgians have drowned this year in rip currents off Florida and Georgia beaches, including a Georgia firefighter.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!