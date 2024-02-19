Georgia woman dies saving her 3 children from house fire

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman died while saving her three children from a house fire on Thursday morning, according to a GoFundMe.

The woman, identified as Madison Summerville, entered her home on Old Atlanta Road in Spalding County and saved her three children from the flames.

Spalding County fire officials said on Thursday, crews responded to a fire at a home on Old Atlanta Road. When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

According to the GoFundMe created by her sister, Summerville was an organ donor and helped save the lives of others in need after she died.

“Madison was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. She loved spending time with her babies and her niece and nephew and she also loved fishing rain or shine. Madison was an all-around bubbly person who would make you laugh instantly,” She wrote. “She did not have life insurance so if anyone would like to help us give this beautiful hero and amazing funeral she deserves all is appreciated.”

The children were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta but their current condition is unclear.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, you can do so by clicking here.





