Georgia woman calls political ad featuring brother’s killing ‘devastating,’ wants it removed

ATLANTA — We’re learning how a new political ad is impacting a metro Atlanta woman and her family.

The ad spotlights a case about the murder of a California journalist and video of his murder scene.

The family spoke exclusively with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

“I can’t watch it again, it’s just so devastating,” Lorelei Waqia said about the ad.

Waqia said she never thought she’d have to relive the most painful moment in her life, the day a man killed her brother Chauncey Bailey.

She said the memories are now flooding back.

“I’m sorry. Whew. I didn’t think it would affect me like that again,” Waqia said to Washington as she tried to watch the new Donald Trump for President political ad.

This week, the Trump campaign began airing a political ad that featured the murder of Bailey, a journalist in Oakland, California.

“To know it’s being weaponized, it’s just very disheartening,” Waqia explained.

Washington reached out to the Trump campaign about the ad. In a lengthy statement, a campaign member defended the ad, saying: “As district attorney, Harris’ office reportedly inflated its conviction rate by offering plea deals to defendants accused of serious crimes.”

The Kamala Harris campaign has called the claim baseless.

But Waqia said she is not concerned about the politics. Instead, she said she is appalled that her family’s personal tragedy is being broadcast to the nation.

“Did anyone call you to say ‘Hey, this is going to be featured in an ad? I’m just giving you fair warning?’ Were any of the family members told? Anything like that?” Washington asked.

“No,” Waqia answered.

“Would you have wanted to be told ahead of time?” Washington asked.

“I would have definitely wanted to be told or warned that it was about to be aired,” Waqia said.

Ruqayyah Weems said seeing the ad is retraumatizing her entire family from California to Georgia.

“It just took me back to that time. All the emotions took over me,” Weems said.

Now with only a days until the election, Waqia and her family said they have one ask for the Trump campaign -- to take the political ad down.

“I feel like they should take it down and apologize,” Weems said.

“Have some compassion for the family and to have us relive that tragic event is devastating for the family,” Waqia said.