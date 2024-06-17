Georgia woman awarded $1.2M verdict after Walmart employee hit her with shopping cart

An Georgia woman has been awarded a $1.2 million verdict in a case against Walmart after an employee hit her with a shopping cart.

Tammy Callihan was at a Walmart in Jasper, Georgia in 2020 when the incident occurred.

The accident caused injuries to Callihan’s neck and back and aggravated a prior disc herniation that required spinal surgery.

“We’re pleased the jury recognized the impact the severe injuries had on Ms. Callihan’s life,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Robert Fickett. “She now experiences daily, recurrent pain that limits the activities of her daily life, including holding her grandchildren and walking her dog.

“I’m proud we were able to secure justice for our client and provide her with some peace of mind as she moves forward with her life.”

Callihan’s attorneys initially declined Walmart’s highest settlement offer of $350,000.

©2024 Cox Media Group