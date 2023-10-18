Georgia woman arrested hours after Facebook post shows her breaking into cars, sheriff’s office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman suspected of breaking into a truck was arrested Tuesday in Hall County, just hours after a social media post appeared to show her breaking into other vehicles several days earlier.

Images of a woman in an orange shirt were posted on the Facebook page for the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon, after someone captured footage of the woman breaking into two cars on their doorbell camera on October 13.

Just hours after those images were posted, a woman on East Bolding Road in Flowery Branch called the sheriff’s office and reported seeing a woman wearing an orange shirt entering her husband’s pickup truck in their driveway on her security camera.

The victim told deputies she believed the woman who entered her husband’s truck was the same woman pictured in their Facebook post.

While the deputy was driving to take a report from the woman on East Bolding Road, he recognized a woman fitting the description of the one in the Facebook post.

He and a second deputy returned to the scene of the sighting on Atlanta Highway and found Crystal Lynn Cantrell, 37, of Jefferson.

Cantrell was questioned and placed under arrest.

Cantrell is being held on a $17,100 bond at the Hall County Jail on felony charges of entering an automobile.

Other charges are pending against Cantrell in Hall County.

Investigators say she also has charges pending in neighboring jurisdictions.

The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to please lock their vehicles and make sure valuables are hidden from plain view.

