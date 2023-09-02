Georgia vs. UT Martin: Things to know

ATHENS — Georgia football has never been hotter, coming off back-to-back national championships and on the verge of winning a school-record 18th-straight game.

The Bulldogs play host to UT-Martin at 6 p.m. tonight on Sanford Stadium in a game that will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

Here are 4 must-know things about tonight’s game

1. More than one QB expected to play

Carson Beck will make his first career start, but Kirby Smart said Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton would be getting first-team reps in practice, an indicator he’ll give one or both game reps when the opportunity presents itself.

2. Winning streaks and records galore

Georgia will win its 18th straight overall, breaking a record set from 1945-47, and the Bulldogs will tie another mark set by Vince Dooley’s program from 1981-83 with their 28th consecutive regular season victory. UGA will win its 19th straight home game and is chasing the mark of 24 straight home wins set in the Herschel Walker era of 1980-1983.

