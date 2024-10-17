Georgia unemployment rate unchanged, labor commissioner says ‘job market hits new highs’

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Labor reported the state’s unemployment rate was the same for two months straight, with no change from August to September.

The 3.6% rate is still lower than the national unemployment rate, according to a release by Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson.

According to GDOL, jobs in the state were up 6,800 over the month and nearly 67,000 over the past year, reaching an all-time high of almost five million jobs, continuing a trend that has persisted for several months in Georgia.

“Every job created represents another paycheck in the pocket of hardworking Georgians,” Thompson said in a statement.

Across the state, sectors with the largest gains for new jobs were Health Care and Social Assistance, Accommodation and Food Services, Specialty Trade Contractors, Personal Services and State Government.

However, job numbers were lower in Private Educational Services, Transportation and Warehousing, Information, Wholesale Trade and Durable Goods Manufacturing.

The Information Industry includes Motion Picture and Sound Recording, according to GDOL.

Officials said job numbers were at all-time highs in Private Education and Health Services and Leisure and Hospitality.

“With record-breaking job growth, an expanding workforce, and rising key industries, we’re continuing to build better lives for families across our state. This is the foundation for lasting economic success that makes a difference in the lives of individuals and families every day,” Thompson said.