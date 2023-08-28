Georgia town named one of the best small towns in America

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — A picturesque town in the north Georgia mountains has been named one of Travel + Leisure Magazine’s Best Small Towns in America.

Dahlonega was specifically named America’s Best Small Wine, Beer and Spirits Town for 2023.

According to the travel publication, Dahlonega has “award-winning wineries and tasting rooms that offer local, regional, and international wines and spirits.”

The town of just about 7,000 residents is home to eight wineries, a dozen wine-tasting rooms and several new craft breweries and distilleries.

The vineyards boast gorgeous views over the rolling Appalachian foothills that will make you feel like you’re looking out over a Tuscan landscape.

And of course, there’s the small-town charm: The historic part of Dahlonega features a public square with a boutique hotel, several restaurants featuring southern fare and old-timey shopping opportunities including a fudge shop and a general store.

“The one thing that remains steadfast is the humble, small-town kindness that is woven into the fabric of this tiny city,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

If you’re not tasting wine and spirits downtown, you can explore the beautiful countryside with unparalleled views of the north Georgia Mountains. Kids can pan for gold -- a throw-back to the town’s history of being a Georgia gold rush destination.